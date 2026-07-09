Segway Myon Review: The Best Tech-Packed E-Bike Yet

I had a chance to test out the Segway Myon e-bike at CES 2026, back in January and I've been thinking about it ever since. In Las Vegas, this bike blew me away. Now that I have one, I've found a few warts, but I'm still genuinely impressed.

I'm a 49-year-old, 270-pound man who is riding a bike for the first time in two weeks. Why it's the first time in two weeks is a subject we'll discuss in a little bit, but suffice it to say, it's been a while since I've had the opportunity to get out and cruise. I biked from my home in Streamwood, IL over to the city of Elgin, along the river for a spell to the Illinois Prairie Path, on to the Great Western Trail, back over to Woodfield mall, and finally back to my home.

I just crossed my 50th mile on this trip. I've been biking for just over four hours in 87-degree heat. Overall, I'm tired, but I feel pretty good, and I have the bike under me to thank for it.

Put simply, this bike packs the most technology I've seen in a bike that costs less than $2,000. There's a lot to love here, and it doesn't cost much to love it — comparatively. $2,000 is a lot of money, but what you get compared to what you get in other e-bikes is outstanding. It's no exaggeration to say that this sets the new standard for e-bikes in America.