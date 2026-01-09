CES 2026 Day 3 Round-Up: Surprising Power In Small Packages

Last year, Segway launched a pair of ebikes that honestly felt more like electric motorcycles than bicycles. This year, Segway has a new pair of bikes that fit that mold much better. These are the Myon and the Muxi (pronounced Moo-she). Both of these bikes come with top-of-the-line technology built in. First of all, Segway has a new algorithm that determines how much power the motors should provide. The goal is to provide as smooth a transition to power as possible; having had the opportunity to test ride the Myon, I can confirm they did an amazing job.

Both have a step-through design, though the Myon has an optional top tube you can buy. This makes the Myon easier to mount on a carrier and adds some torsional strength to the frame. Both bikes also have an optional Xiro dropper post, which allows up to 100mm of travel in the seat post. It will actually drop when you slow down to accommodate putting your feet on the ground. That's a nice add-on.

As for range, the Myon is expected to clock around 80 miles of range in pedal-assist mode or around 63 miles in throttle-only mode. Range on the Muxi is still being calculated as of this writing. Both bikes go on sale later this year and will cost under $2,000.