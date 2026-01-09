CES 2026 Day 3 Round-Up: Surprising Power In Small Packages
Yesterday was my last full day at CES and it was full of amazing gadgets and gizmos that kept me busy. I again spent more of my time at the Las Vegas Convention Center, but I managed to pop over to the other major CES venue — the Venetian — as well. If yesterday was dominated by Lenovo, today's theme was definitely keeping you on the go.
In addition to an all-in-one PC built into a keyboard and an alternative power solution when you're out in nature, I got to check out some devices that will help you get out into the wild faster and further than before, while still staying eco-friendly. Finally, I got to check out a neat device that's designed to help your four-legged friends when they need it the most. From ebikes to feather-light laptops, here are the best devices I saw on my last day at CES 2026!
HP EliteBoard G1a
HP released a whole host of laptops this year, because that's how HP rolls, but what caught my eye was the HP EliteBoard G1a, which is an all-in-one PC built into a keyboard. That's right, the AMD Ryzen processor, memory, and hard drive space are all built into a somewhat thick keyboard that you can just pick up and take with you. This is very similar to the Raspberry Pi 400 all-in-one PC that came out a few years ago. The key difference here is that this is built more for business, and less for tinkering.
It's not hard to imagine an office space that could just be filled with monitors (and perhaps mice), with employees walking in, connecting their keyboard PCs, and getting right to work on whatever they need to. It's a stretch, because there are only certain use-cases that really fit here, but that's not the point. I think it's a fun idea, and potentially productive.
Segway Ninebot Myon and Muxi ebikes
Last year, Segway launched a pair of ebikes that honestly felt more like electric motorcycles than bicycles. This year, Segway has a new pair of bikes that fit that mold much better. These are the Myon and the Muxi (pronounced Moo-she). Both of these bikes come with top-of-the-line technology built in. First of all, Segway has a new algorithm that determines how much power the motors should provide. The goal is to provide as smooth a transition to power as possible; having had the opportunity to test ride the Myon, I can confirm they did an amazing job.
Both have a step-through design, though the Myon has an optional top tube you can buy. This makes the Myon easier to mount on a carrier and adds some torsional strength to the frame. Both bikes also have an optional Xiro dropper post, which allows up to 100mm of travel in the seat post. It will actually drop when you slow down to accommodate putting your feet on the ground. That's a nice add-on.
As for range, the Myon is expected to clock around 80 miles of range in pedal-assist mode or around 63 miles in throttle-only mode. Range on the Muxi is still being calculated as of this writing. Both bikes go on sale later this year and will cost under $2,000.
Satechi Thunderbolt 5 docking station with SSD enclosure
Satechi has a powerful new desk accessory coming out this year, and it's the accessory maker's first Thunderbolt 5 device. The Thunderbolt 5 Cubedock is a docking station with a ton of capability. It starts off with an SSD enclosure that can support up to 8 TB of space at 6,000 MB/s. But it also has three video ports capable of running at 8K 60 Hz or 4K 144 Hz.
It has three Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports, an additional USB-A and USB-C port, an SD card reader, and a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port. Put simply, this is everything you need in a docking station, including extra storage (sold separately). As someone who is frequently on the go and works from multiple places on a given day, a high-quality docking station is critical to my workflow. This one has power and future-proofing to spare.
Shine Turbine
Campers and those who often spend time off the grid will rely on battery packs and solar generators to get power, but there is another kind of power generator you can carry with you — a turbine. At CES, I met with the fine folks of Shine Turbine, who have built a portable turbine with an internal battery capable of charging your devices using wind power.
There are several advantages to this kind of setup, not the least of which is that it works night and day. As long as there's wind, you can have power. The turbine is designed to automatically turn into the wind, so you don't even have to monitor it. The turbine has a built-in 12,000 mAh battery that can power your devices as needed.
The Shine 2.0 is coming out later this year, and it adds 75W USB-C PD charging output and an optional adapter you can buy that lets you use the turbine to charge larger power stations. The turbine is also rated at IP54, so it can even handle a little sprinkle of rain, which is more than I can say for most power stations. Overall, this is a pretty cool device that you might want to take with you on your next camping trip. It will retail for $399 later this spring.
MSI Prestige 13 AI+
As a frequent traveler, I am always looking for a way to downsize my gear, and MSI might have the laptop for me. The new 13-inch MSI Prestige AI+ weighs in at just 899 grams, which means it's under two pounds, and I am officially drooling. This new laptop runs Intel's latest processor, so it should get long battery life as well.
It's impossibly thin and light, and you might be thinking that all this comes at the expense of connectivity, but that's not the case. This laptop has a USB-A port, a full-sized HDMI port, two USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), and, just for good measure, also has a headphone jack and microSD card reader as well. Put simply, MSI cut very few corners when building this dream laptop of mine. Even the 13-inch screen doesn't feel too small. The overall look of the laptop is very conservative and is geared much more toward work than gaming.
It would be fair to say I'm absolutely smitten with this laptop, and I can't wait to get it into my backpack for a full round of testing. For now, this laptop is slated to launch soon in 2026, so keep an eye out for a full review.
Rescue Retriever Fire Tag
Fires and disasters can destroy lives, but not just those of our fellow humans. The same events can be harder on your pets because they don't know what's going on or how to get help. Rescue Retriever sets to fix that with the Fire Tag. This is a tag that your pet can wear and, once paired with a Rescue Retriever smoke detector, can set off a bright strobe light to mark your pet's location for firefighters and rescue workers.
This can increase the likelihood of your pets getting saved during an emergency. It's one thing to make it out of the house yourself, but it can be devastating if you have to leave a pet behind, unable to communicate their whereabouts to those in charge of the rescue. But while the concept is great, there's one flaw that I noticed.
I would like to see the option to activate the tag manually if a person doesn't have a compatible smoke detector. My Vivint home security system uses the provided smoke detectors to summon fire personnel and turn all compatible smart lights to 100% brightness so that you can see your way out during an emergency. I would lose that if I had to switch to Rescue Rover smoke detectors, but it wouldn't be an issue if I could activate the tag manually.