CES 2025: The Best Of The Rest

Audio Cu by Falsetto is another super interesting piece of technology that showed up on the floor. This company uses proprietary technology to transmit audio signals through your power lines in your home. On its face, it seems like a simple concept, but in reality, the company holds over 200 patents in wireless communication that enable this. Here's how it works.

Your TV/receiver gets a transmitter and each of your speakers gets a receiver. You plug TV into a transmitter that in turn gets plugged into an outlet. The receiver gets plugged into another outlet and then gets connected to the speakers. Through an app, you tell the transmitter which receiver gets which audio signal. From there, the audio is encoded, transmitted through your electrical wires, and decoded on the other end.

There is no loss of signal — Audio Cu had several systems on display and the audio was impressive with basically no latency. Further, the company had several appliances on display that cause interference on the line to show that there was no degradation of signal.

This is a really cool audio idea — losing the wires you would otherwise have to get to the other side of the room, but it's also pricey. A Dolby 5.1 system (Dolby certified by the way) costs $2,700. I'm not positive that's worth eliminating a few wires by using...other wires but some may disagree. Audio CU is focusing on installers at the moment, with consumer sales further out.

