12 Classic Tech Inventions From The 1960s That Shaped The Modern World

If you grew up in the 20th century, odds are you're a little disappointed that we're not all zipping to work with flying cars or jetpacks. However, while modern technology might not mirror science fiction, there's no denying that today's tech is significantly more advanced than what we had previously. If you're reading this article on your cellphone, you're holding an incredibly fast computer thousands of times more powerful than any desktop system folks used in the '90s.

The same can be said of gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2; each of which represents the current pinnacle of consumer electronics technology, built upon the efforts of systems from the past. All modern tech owes its existence to incremental advancements made previously, and if you look back far enough, you'll find that more than a few classic tech inventions from the 1960s helped shape the modern world and the technology we all take for granted.

While they may have looked differently or produced archaic results compared to what you'd expect nowadays, numerous '60s tech inventions went into just about everything we use today. Each invention listed below was created over 50 years ago, and the modern world we live in would look very differently without them.