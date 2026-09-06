5 Of The Weirdest Gadgets Sold In The '70s

When it comes to purchasing something weird, you don't have to look very far — there's more than enough online and sold at specialty stores that fits the description. You don't even have to look back through history, as products like a Godzilla microwave cleaner and microfiber mop slippers are available right now, and more weird stuff is no doubt on its way, with an abundance of As Seen On TV Products made available for anyone who wants them.

While weirdness and consumer products come together nicely, especially around Christmas, thanks to White Elephant gift exchanges, it's not a new phenomenon. Back in the 1970s, it was much like it is today, though for folks to get something weird, they had to either go out and buy it, order it from a catalog, or give in to an infomercial and purchase a product by making a phone call. Of course, calling something weird is truly in the eyes of the beholder because what's weird to one person might just be the product that someone else has been waiting for their entire lives.

The '70s had it all, thanks to the burgeoning video game industry, the widespread use of TV infomercials, and more than enough catalogs, all of which placed some weird products into consumers' hands. Each of these five products, arranged in no particular order, is one of the weirdest you could buy in the '70s, and while they all had their useful applications, they're weird by today's standards.