Are As Seen On TV Products ACTUALLY Worth It?

You have probably seen \"As Seen on TV\" products either while you\'re standing in line waiting to check out at a big box retailer, or organically while you\'re surfing channels late at night trying to find something to watch. You may have also wondered whether or not those products are worth the cash, or perhaps a product like the PedEgg should stay on TV?

We\'ve partnered with Extreme Reviews to test out a few notable As Seen on TV inventions, like Bondic UV-activated glue, the RoboTwist automatic jar opener, the Turbo Pump transfer pump, and the Copper Knife set of cutlery. We test these As Seen on TV commodities like they\'re supposed to be used, but also subject them to some off-label uses.

After all, if you spend your hard-earned money on something you order from TV late at night, you want it to earn its space in your house and be able to do a little more.