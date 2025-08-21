What Happened To The Showtime Pro Electric Rotisserie Oven?

In 1984, the Federal Communications Commission changed the face of American television forever. That was the year when the FCC removed the cap of 16 minutes of commercial time per hour of programming, paving the way for "program-length commercials," which soon became more commonly known as infomercials. Direct response ads directing viewers to order products by phone weren't new, but infomercials changed the game. And the more that a product could be demonstrated for a viewer across a half-hour infomercial, the better, making kitchen products the perfect fit. Decades before old tech became modern kitchen staples, products like tabletop convection ovens, electric pressure cookers, and panini presses were great fits for the format, but there's one name that's probably more closely associated with the format than anyone else: Ron Popeil.

With a lineup that included a knife set, the Veg-O-Matic, Chop-O-Matic, and Dial-O-Matter choppers, various food dehydrators, a pasta and sausage maker, a vacuum sealer, and other kitchen products across a larger overall slate of Popeil's inventions, the wares sold by his Ronco corporation were perfect for the infomercial format. One Ronco kitchen product stands above the rest in name value to modern audiences, though: The Showtime Rotisserie and Barbecue, one of just a few products sold by the current version of Ronco. With a memorable catchphrase — "Set it and forget it!" — helping make it one of the best "as seen on TV products" of all time, let's take a deep dive into the full story of the Showtime Rotisserie.