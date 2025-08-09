5 Of The Best 'As Seen On TV' Kitchen Appliances Ever Made

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The artform known as the infomercial has been around almost as long as TV itself — the first one aired in 1949, for the Vitamix blender. If you watch the video, you can see that things haven't changed much in nearly 80 years. It featured an older gentleman standing on a kitchen set, walking the viewer through making a smoothie, stopping for a long time to expound on the virtues of consuming more carrots, and it worked. Vitamix doesn't really do infomercials anymore, but it does make some of the strongest blenders on the market.

Since then, informercials have made their mark on pop culture. The Flex Tape infomercial was turned into a meme, while the phrase "but wait, there's more" was popularized by Ron Popeil, and used extensively in the Ronco's infomercials. Over the decades, tons of products have come out with the "as seen on TV" moniker, and some of them have gone on to be long-standing products.

In terms of kitchen products that are "as seen on TV," many of them are a total waste of money, but there are some diamonds in the rough, and some that created entirely new categories of kitchen tool. Vitamix is arguably the best example, but the brand doesn't advertise in infomercials like it used to. Here are some other great "as seen on TV" kitchen appliances.