Apple Got Rid Of A Major FaceTime Feature In iOS 26

Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 26, comes with all kinds of major design updates and an assortment of new Apple Intelligence-powered features — including some for FaceTime. However, it does so at the expense of one of the platform's most playful tools. While the rest of us have been trying to figure out if you can move the search bar back to the top, Apple quietly shook up its video calling. With this new update, FaceTime users can no longer use filters, stickers, text labels, or shapes during their calls.

In previous versions of iOS, FaceTime users could tap an "Effects" button during a call to swap their face with an animated Memoji, apply color-changing filters, or decorate the screen with stickers and captions. Sure, there's an argument to be made that these novelty features were completely frivolous, but they still gave FaceTime a more fun and casual edge (especially for families and younger users).

With iOS 26, we can confirm that the Effects menu has been removed from the FaceTime interface entirely. While Apple has not spoken on the decision to cut these features as of yet, they have dedicated plenty of space to explaining everything new with FaceTime.