Apple introduced iOS 26 on September 15, 2025, at WWDC, bringing a major visual redesign under the name Liquid Glass. The version number jumping straight to 26 (skipping what would have been 19 to 25) shows Apple's shift to a year-based naming scheme instead of a version number system. This new naming methodology also applies to all its other operating systems (iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, etc.), and thankfully makes it much easier to track.

Among all the new features that come with iOS 26, the new aesthetic of Liquid Glass gives iOS a more translucent, layered aesthetic. App icons, widgets, toolbars, notifications, and even lock-screen elements now reflect and refract light; backgrounds are more visible behind UI surfaces; edges are softer. Control elements are smoother, with more emphasis on depth, motion, and the feeling that UI surfaces float above content. Also, many built-in apps have been updated so that common searches (in Messages, Mail, Notes, Music, etc.) are more easily reachable.

So, can you move the search bar to the top in iOS 26? By default, no. Apple has repositioned many search bars to the bottom of the screen in apps like Messages, Mail, Notes, Music, and even the default home search bar, to make one-handed use easier and improve accessibility. As far as the current iOS 26 goes, there is no system setting to restore search to the top universally. Specific apps (mostly third-party) and under certain app settings, the placement may vary, but Apple hasn't offered an official toggle.