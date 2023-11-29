The iPhone Safari Change You Can Make If You Don't Like Where The Address Bar Is

One of the notable changes in iOS 16 was the relocation of Safari's address bar, a move that sparked mixed reactions among iPhone users. While some found the new low position more convenient since it's closer to the thumbs, others saw it as an unnecessary adjustment. Now, with the roll-out of iOS 17, this feature has seen further modifications.

For those upgrading from an older version of iOS, adapting to the new location of the address bar isn't apparent. Even for users who have already adjusted to iOS 16, there's a new twist: Apple has shifted the option to customize the address bar's location to a different place within the Settings app. This may initially cause some confusion or frustration for users who have updated to iOS 17.

We'll provide a step-by-step guide on adjusting the address bar in Safari to suit your preference, whether you're new to iOS 17 or transitioning from the previous version.