How To Move Google Chrome's Address Bar To The Bottom Of Your Screen On Android

Smartphones are meant to make our lives more convenient, and in many ways, they do. From allowing us to keep in touch with friends and family to making it easy to look up the information we need on the go, these devices have become one of the most important parts of our daily lives. As useful as they can be, there are probably a few things you'd like to change about how they actually work in your hand. For many Android users, one of those things is the position of the Chrome address bar.

After all, a lot of us have had this familiar experience: trying to browse the web with one hand while juggling a beverage, a shopping bag, or something else in the other. If you have a larger smartphone like the OnePlus 13, you know that reaching Chrome's address bar at the top of the screen can be a real effort. It's not a deal-breaker, but it's a minor annoyance that can get frustrating over time when you use a browser multiple times a day.

The good news is that Google has finally decided to address this pain point, giving you the option to move Chrome's address bar to the bottom of your screen. This is something iPhone users have been able to do since 2023, and it's finally come to Android.