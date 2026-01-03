5 USB-C Myths That You Need To Stop Believing

One of the best things about USB-C cables is that their plugs are symmetrical, meaning you do not have to worry about plugging them in the right way. Or, at least, that's what many people believe. The truth is a bit more nuanced. While it is true that the inside of each Type-C receptacle contains two rows of 12 pins, each arranged in the reverse order so that they connect to the corresponding pins on a plug, it is not true that they connect the same way in either direction.

When using a USB 2.0 connection, you'll get an identical result no matter which direction the plug is oriented. But when you try to use USB 3.x or video out through DisplayPort Alternative Mode, things get weird. Depending on how the host controller reads the plug, it will route the correct functionality to the pins. Essentially, a USB-C cable is only reversible for USB 3 and up because the device it connects to shuffles things around to accommodate the orientation in which you choose to connect it.

This wouldn't matter to you as a user unless you're using a Type-C to Type-A cable, which needs to use the directional pins in the Type-C connector to ensure compatibility with the older standard, or if something goes wrong. If it does — a cable with invisible damage, for example — you can wind up in a scenario where you have a fast connection when it's plugged into one orientation, but a slow connection when you flip that orientation. So, if you ever notice a USB-C cable with slower transfer speeds than listed on its spec sheet, try flipping the orientation.