9 Handy Ways To Use WD-40 In The Fall

Most of us use WD-40 for one thing: loosening up squeaky, rusted hinges. Then the can goes back on the shelf. However, it can do more than that. In fact, WD-40 is quite a versatile spray for your car, and it can easily help you with everything from freeing stuck parts to keeping rubber seals soft. And that versatility can really come in handy as fall moves toward winter.

Cold weather is hard on cars. They have to survive rain, road salt, and frost, and you as the owner need to prevent grime from getting into latches, hinges, and locks. A hood that will not pop or a lock that will not turn is not much of a headache on a warm day. But on a freezing morning, it can wreck your plans, and you may have to spend extended time outside in the elements. Proper upkeep can prevent costly repairs and make for safer driving in the months ahead.

We have compiled a list of ways WD-40 can help you with these tasks in the fall. From the battery to the license plate, some areas just take a minute, and a few come with a catch. This spray is not a fix for everything, but the common mistakes are easy to avoid once you know them.