Does WD-40 Prevent Snow From Sticking To Your Shovel Or Car?

There are, perhaps, few tasks homeowners enjoy less than shoveling snow in the wake of a big winter storm. But when a thick blanket of the white stuff covers your driveway and sidewalks, there are few options available, save for grabbing a shovel and getting to work. One must be careful when shoveling snow, of course, as the back-breaking work can not only be tough on the old dorsal, but also the heart.

Given the potential dangers that come with the work, it is always a good idea to work smarter instead of working harder. To that end, there are a few things you can do to help make your next snow-shoveling venture a little easier to manage. WD-40 can help out in that effort, as it should prevent snow from sticking to your shovel. For those who don't know, the WD in that product's name actually stands for Water Displacement, meaning it's not only good as a lubricant for stuck and squeaking doors, but also for limiting the effects of H2O on metals and other hard surfaces.

That being the case, it shouldn't take much effort to discern how WD-40 can keep snow from sticking to the head of your shovel when you're working away in the cold and wet. According to the brand itself, you can engage the snow-assuaging benefits of WD-40 simply by spraying the head of your shovel with the lubricant before you get to shoveling.