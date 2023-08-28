Can You Use WD-40 To Cover Scratches In Your Car's Paint?

WD-40 has many applications in and around your car. Its water displacement formula helps start wet engines, while preventing foamy oxidation on the battery terminals as well. In contrast, its cleaning, lubricating, and anti-soil properties could help remove stuck spark plugs, clean off bugs or dead insects from bumpers and grilles, rejuvenate tired-looking and foggy headlights, and remove or prevent rust on exposed metal surfaces.

Many don't know that WD-40 can remove mild scratches and swirls from paint, but it depends on the type of scratch.

The makers of WD-40 claim its product is useless against deep scratches where the metal underneath has been exposed or damaged. You can check this by gently running your fingernail on the scratch, or via close visual scrutiny. If the gash is deep enough to catch the tip of your nail, no amount of WD-40 or machine polishing will make it magically disappear. It's the same issue if the scratch is metal-deep.