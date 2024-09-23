Does WD-40 Prevent Battery Corrosion? What You Need To Know

If you don't already have WD-40 in your garage, you're probably missing out. While there are plenty of things you shouldn't be doing with WD-40 like using it on your car brakes or instruments that you breathe through, it has a lot of practical uses that definitely make up for it. For example, you can use it to loosen fasteners, get rid of the annoying squeaky sounds from your door hinges, clean your electronics, and of course, maintain your car battery.

Advertisement

These days, there are multiple variations of WD-40 with different formulations designed and tested for specific functions, including battling car battery corrosion. So while WD-40 can help manage the effects of corrosion, you need to get the right one that has been tested for use with vehicle batteries to prevent unexpected issues or further damage. In the past, we've talked about the difference between the WD-40 Contact Cleaner and the WD-40 Electric Parts Cleaner, with one made more for automotive needs while the other more for consumer technology that has more sensitive components. So if you're looking for the right WD-40 for use with your car battery, you need WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner.

Advertisement

According to WD-40, its Specialist Contact Cleaner Spray can be used to remove most common contaminants and is safe for different rubber, metal, and certain plastic surfaces. But does it actually prevent battery corrosion? Here's what we know.