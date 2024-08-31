WD-40 Contact Cleaner Vs. Electric Parts Cleaner: Which Should You Use To Clean Your Electronics?
For many people, WD-40 is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you're a professional mechanic who uses WD-40 for your garage, or an average person looking to keep your smart home devices and their battery contact points free from rusting, there are tons of uses for the trusty multi-use product.
However, most people don't realize that there are so many types of WD-40, including a few WD-40 variants that you may not even know exist, like the special degreasing EZ-Pods, precision pens, rust penetrant, and more. Which one should you choose for your electronics? Well, the answer isn't so simple. Electronics are often composed of multiple components that can vary in terms of how sensitive they are to exposure with different liquids.
Because of this, what can be perfect for some electronics may not be ideal in others, including the wrong WD-40 variant (of which there are many). Thankfully, there's probably one out there for your needs. Between the 11-ounce WD-40 Specialist Electrical Contact Cleaner ($98.83), and the 11-ounce WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner ($8.99), here's how to know which one you should order online or snag from your local hardware store.
What's the difference between Specialist Contact Cleaner and Electric Parts Cleaner?
On the surface, both variants claim to remove oil and dirt with no residue on rubber, metals such as copper and steel, plus selected plastic surfaces. However, aside from oil and dirt, WD-40 confirms that the Specialist Contact Cleaner also addresses flux residue and condensation. In addition, WD-40 states that the Specialist Contact Cleaner can be used specifically for HVAC, musical instruments, all-weather equipment, and vehicles, including their accompanying electronic equipment that include battery terminals and electric motors.
On the other hand, the WD-40 Electric Parts Cleaner was made with consumer technology in mind. In the past, we've written about how the WD-40 Electric Parts Cleaner is perfect for connectors (digital and analog), PC building, and even maintaining some old school, vintage technology. Similar to the Specialist Contact Cleaner, the Electric Parts Cleaner variant is also recommended for maintaining electronics for industrial use, like construction and manufacturing. However, the kicker is that WD-40 confirms that the Electric Parts Cleaner variant can even be used on sensitive components like charging ports, circuit boards, and electric panels for things like drones, game controllers, 3D printers, and more.
That said, neither WD-40 variant is considered safe to use for keyboards, screens, and certain types of plastic. If you're not sure what the best WD-40 variant is for the specific electronic devices that you want to maintain, it's best to check the device's manual or the manufacturer's website before making the purchase.