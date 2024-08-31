WD-40 Contact Cleaner Vs. Electric Parts Cleaner: Which Should You Use To Clean Your Electronics?

For many people, WD-40 is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you're a professional mechanic who uses WD-40 for your garage, or an average person looking to keep your smart home devices and their battery contact points free from rusting, there are tons of uses for the trusty multi-use product.

Advertisement

However, most people don't realize that there are so many types of WD-40, including a few WD-40 variants that you may not even know exist, like the special degreasing EZ-Pods, precision pens, rust penetrant, and more. Which one should you choose for your electronics? Well, the answer isn't so simple. Electronics are often composed of multiple components that can vary in terms of how sensitive they are to exposure with different liquids.

Because of this, what can be perfect for some electronics may not be ideal in others, including the wrong WD-40 variant (of which there are many). Thankfully, there's probably one out there for your needs. Between the 11-ounce WD-40 Specialist Electrical Contact Cleaner ($98.83), and the 11-ounce WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner ($8.99), here's how to know which one you should order online or snag from your local hardware store.

Advertisement