Is It Safe To Use The WD-40 Electric Parts Cleaner On A Computer?

Even as they've evolved in ways big and small, on the whole, electronics are still pretty sensitive. Anything from dust to a little bit of water can send them into a tailspin, leaving your phone or video game console in a rough spot. Naturally, computers are also susceptible to such issues, so you should follow the numerous important PC maintenance tips out there to keep yours running smoothly. Arguably, the most important is simply keeping your computer clean, which can be done safely so long as you have the correct cleaning products on hand to do so.

Though its main purpose is typically thought of alongside heavy machinery and non-electronic repairs, the WD-40 brand also has products that can help out with your computer cleaning. WD-40 Electric Parts Cleaner is specifically designed to aid in computer cleaning, with its listing on the WD-40 website specifically citing it as "good for use in PC building and maintenance." Be that as it may, the website also recommends that you test the cleaner on plastic before applying it to the surface you plan to use it on, and to keep it away from device screens and keyboards.

While these may seem like disqualifying caveats to the safe used of WD-40 Electric Parts Cleaner on computers, that's not the case at all. It's actually useful on other parts, along with electronic objects other than screens and keyboards.

