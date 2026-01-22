5 WD-40 Tricks That Can Help You Save Money On Repairs

WD-40 is one of those products that has become a household name, and for good reason too. There is seemingly an endless list of uses for the miracle spray, which makes it an essential for any garage or workshop. Sure, WD-40 does have its limitations. There are a number of things WD-40 should never be used on, but generally speaking, it's safe to use almost anywhere, and if used correctly, it can help you save money, too.

While on its own, WD-40 might not be able to physically repair much, it can certainly help to prolong the life of various tools, appliances, and pieces of machinery. It can also be used to make repairs easier, which could end up saving you money in labor costs — be it paying someone else to tackle the repair, or saving money by reducing the amount of time you have to take away from working to tackle it yourself. This article takes a look at five specific ways in which WD-40 can help to do just this.

We've looked to include ways in which the regular multi-purpose WD-40 can save you money on repairs, but in some instances, there are specialized WD-40 formulas which will be even more effective. Some of these specialized WD-40 products you might not even be aware of, so we will highlight them where necessary. However, buying multiple cans for various different jobs goes against the money-saving thought process here, so regular WD-40 is fine to use for the following tips and tricks.