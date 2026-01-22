5 WD-40 Tricks That Can Help You Save Money On Repairs
WD-40 is one of those products that has become a household name, and for good reason too. There is seemingly an endless list of uses for the miracle spray, which makes it an essential for any garage or workshop. Sure, WD-40 does have its limitations. There are a number of things WD-40 should never be used on, but generally speaking, it's safe to use almost anywhere, and if used correctly, it can help you save money, too.
While on its own, WD-40 might not be able to physically repair much, it can certainly help to prolong the life of various tools, appliances, and pieces of machinery. It can also be used to make repairs easier, which could end up saving you money in labor costs — be it paying someone else to tackle the repair, or saving money by reducing the amount of time you have to take away from working to tackle it yourself. This article takes a look at five specific ways in which WD-40 can help to do just this.
We've looked to include ways in which the regular multi-purpose WD-40 can save you money on repairs, but in some instances, there are specialized WD-40 formulas which will be even more effective. Some of these specialized WD-40 products you might not even be aware of, so we will highlight them where necessary. However, buying multiple cans for various different jobs goes against the money-saving thought process here, so regular WD-40 is fine to use for the following tips and tricks.
Rust prevention on hand tools
This is probably one of the most popular and valuable uses for WD-40; keeping rust away from your hand tools. Acquiring a wide and varied collection of hand tools is not only essential for many engineers and mechanics, but also extremely expensive – particularly if you're set on buying quality products from the best hand tool brands, such as Snap-On.
The problem is, a good number of these pricey tools might have very specific uses, which means they could end up sitting in a seldom-opened toolbox for months or years at a time. As they rest, they can begin to rust and deteriorate over time, especially if moisture creeps into the space. Fortunately, WD-40 — the WD standing for water displacement — is perfect for keeping this nasty corrosion at bay, and therefore prolonging the life of your tools.
Applying a coat of standard WD-40 will help to prevent rust from forming, but if rust has already set in, you'll need to get hold of a product like WD-40 Specialist Rust Soak. Once you've followed the process outlined on the product and cleaned the tool off, protecting it with a coat of regular WD-40 will stop the rust from creeping back. This will stop your tools from rusting and seizing, thus saving you money in more ways than one. Not only will you not have to buy new tools, but you won't have to service or rebuild them quite so often, too.
Silencing squeaky hinges
There are probably thousands of WD-40 cans hidden in kitchen cupboards, ready and waiting for the annual door-hinge lubrication around the house. It's a use that many people know of, and WD-40 certainly does do a great job of silencing those annoying squeaky hinges.
To tackle a noisy door hinge, just apply a quick spray of WD-40 — ideally with the Smart Straw attached so you don't make a mess all over the door and door frame — and then simply work the hinge a few times, by opening and closing the door. This allows the fluid to get into the hinge's smaller spaces. Repeat the process on both sides of the hinge, and within minutes, that annoying squeak should be long-gone.
However, there is no need to just stick with the hinges in your house, either. Gate hinges, shed doors, and even the hinges on your car doors can get tired and noisy over time, so a quick spray here can help to mitigate any repairs or replacements you might otherwise be facing. Not only will squeaks disappear, but so will gunk, grease, and grime, as WD-40 does a great job of removing this when worked into the hinge. That said, the WD-40 Specialist Degreaser is a stronger tool for this purpose. Even seized or rusted hinges can be freed by working in some WD-40, which is why it's always handy to have can around the home somewhere, as replacing hinges can sometimes be a fiddly job — and that's a job that can be avoided with just a quick spray every now and again.
Loosening rusty bolts
As the old saying goes, you're only one snapped bolt away from a 20-minute job turning into an all-day affair. When working on classic cars, or older pieces of machinery, rusty bolts are part and parcel of the job, and they can make the simplest of tasks a nightmare to get through.
Fortunately, WD-40 can be used to help loosen rusted bolts, which can make freeing them off a whole heap easier. The procedure is simple, but does take a little forward planning. The best first move is to remove as much loose rust as possible, and a stiff brush will be perfect for this. Next, spray your WD-40 onto the area; while regular WD-40 will certainly help, for the best results use WD-40 Specialist Penetrant Spray, and be sure to cover all angles around the bolt.
Follow this up with a light tap of a hammer; this will help the WD-40 to penetrate all crooks and crannies around the bolt, thus speeding up the loosening process. At this point, you can now attempt to free the bolt, either with a wrench or set of pliers. If there's still too much resistance, you can always look to repeat the above process — it's still probably less time-consuming than dealing with snapped bolts. Using WD-40 in this way can help save you money, as snapped bolts can take hours to deal with, pulling you away from other work. Plus, you can treat and re-use the bolt once removed using this method, rather than having to buy new hardware if you snapped the rusted old piece.
Frees up sticking carburetor linkage
Classic car ownership, for many, is just as much about tinkering in the garage as it is getting out there and driving. A key area of keeping your classic running in top shape, is ensuring the carburetor is operating correctly, and is set up just right. Tuning a carburetor is a fine art, where millimetres can make all the difference, and a sticking linkage could make this a little tricky.
The signs of a sticking carburetor/throttle linkage include a hard gas pedal, jerkiness under acceleration, and the revs not settling after lifting off of the pedal. Now, before you spend heaps by booking the car into a specialist garage for service and repair, you should first have a go at freeing things up yourself, by using nothing more than a can of WD-40.
You can use a standard can, but considering how temperamental carburetors can be, it would be wise to opt for WD-40 Specialist Carb & Throttle Body Cleaner. It's a dual-action product, with a solvent and cleaning spray. The solvent makes light work of stubborn carbon deposits, ensures a smooth operation on moving parts, and importantly leaves no residue, thanks to the powerful cleaning spray. While under the hood, you might also consider spraying some WD-40 onto your hood latch and hinges, to ensure slick operation. In truth, there are dozens of under-hood uses for WD-40, so it also pays to have a can at hand in your garage or toolbox.
Removing car paint after a small accident
There's nothing more annoying than walking out to your car in the morning, or after you've just been shopping, to find someone's clouted your pride and joy, then driven off without leaving a note. If your car has been given a proper bump, then you need to either look at tackling the dent removal yourself, or more than likely, contacting your insurer and arranging a proper repair in a bodyshop.
However, if your bumper has been scraped, and there's nothing more than a streak of paint from the other car, and a few scratches left in your paint, then you might be surprised at just how efficient a bit of WD-40 can be here.
Removing a little bit of paint rub is certainly within the WD-40's wheelhouse, and it's quick and easy to do, too. Just spray the area with WD-40, scrub with a sponge to remove the transferred paint, and then wipe the area dry. If there are scuffs in your paintwork from the accident, you can then add another spray, and lightly wipe away the excess — the remaining WD-40 works like magic to disguise those unsightly scratches and scuffs, provided they aren't too deep.
There are some limitations here, though. That fine layer of WD-40 won't stick around forever, so unless you're content with constantly applying a quick spray every day or two, then you'll want to find a more permanent solution to removing those scuffs and scratches. Touch-in kits and cheap airbrush kits are both great DIY methods for removing scratches and scuffs permanently.