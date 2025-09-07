Use This Lubricant To Fix Your Car's Squeaky Hinges

To fix a squeaky car hinge, first clear away any dirt, debris, and old lubricant around the joints of the hinge. Compressed air or an old toothbrush or clean rag should do the trick, and WD-40 multi-use spray can help clear out stubborn grime. The hinge doesn't need to be immaculate inside and out; just remove enough of the gunk to keep it from getting into the hinge or preventing lubricant from circulating properly.

Next, make sure you've chosen the right lubricant. While WD-40 Multi-Use spray is great for flushing out water and loosening stuck parts, the petroluem-based solution can damage nearby plastic or rubber like door weatherstripping or dashboard end panels. There are plenty of WD-40 products you might not know about, including the aforementioned silicone spray. This formula is well-suited for hinges with rubber washers or bushings and those on plastic parts like center console and glove box lids. Door, hood, hatch, and trunk hinges are often made entirely of metal; these can be safely lubricated with white lithium grease.

Whichever lubricating product you choose, apply it generously to the upper pin and joint of the hinge and move the door or other panel back and forth slowly to circulate the lubricant. The straw included with many WD-40 products will help you be more accurate in applying them, but put a rag behind and under the hinge to catch overspray and drip. Wipe up any excess once the squeaking is gone, and enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done. If you accidentally get some petroleum-based spray on rubber or plastic parts, clean them with warm, soapy water and wipe dry.