6 Handy Ways To Use Silicone Spray For Your Car

Car and truck hinges see a lot of exposure to the weather. Sure, manufacturers do their best to keep them protected by concealing them inside the door panel, but a little water is going to get in every time you open the door in the rain. This eventually leads to your doors making the same groaning noises you make when you try to get out of bed after your first day back at the gym. Over time, these hinges can even start to stick, making them difficult to open and shut.

You might need to clean them out with a solvent first if there is already a buildup of rust, but a quick spurt of penetrating silicone spray on a clean hinge helps to lubricate the metal. This way, your doors swing open and close smoothly and quietly. On top of that, the silicone's water resistance also protects the hinge from moisture, preventing any further erosion from occurring. Simply spray the outside of the hinge and allow the lubricant to penetrate into the gaps between the metal. I live in Oregon, where it rains about 50% of the time, and I've found that a light coat once a year around the start of fall keeps my doors swinging easy.

This isn't just for door hinges, either. You can also use the spray on your trunk hinges, gas cap cover hinges, glove box hinges, and center console hinges. It's particularly useful for truck bed hinges, since they tend to see the most exposure to water.

