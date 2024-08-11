Is WD-40 Safe To Use On Rubber?

WD-40 has been around in some form or another since the 1950s, becoming a staple of home and mechanic garages ever since. From silencing squeaky hinges to cleaning up greasy tools, it also has a host of other unexpected uses. WD-40 is one of the most versatile products on the market, and the company has branched out to provide folks with various specialist cleaning, lubricating, and repairing sprays. Still, some questions linger regarding what it can be used for, and specifically whether it can be safely applied to rubber.

Advertisement

There are multiple different WD-40 products out there, and, unfortunately, not all are made with rubber in mind. What you should be aware of is the fact that many WD-40 products are petroleum-based. Prolonged petroleum exposure can lead to the degradation of rubber over time, so it's best to avoid any product with it in if that doesn't also include counteracting rubber-protecting agents. To be on the safe side, consult the label on your WD-40 container or refer to the WD-40 website itself before applying it. Another common question regarding WD-40 — whether it has any serious side effects or not — has a more reassuring answer.

If you're looking for a product that is definitively safe for rubber, WD-40 still has you covered.

Advertisement