Is WD-40 Safe To Use On Rubber?
WD-40 has been around in some form or another since the 1950s, becoming a staple of home and mechanic garages ever since. From silencing squeaky hinges to cleaning up greasy tools, it also has a host of other unexpected uses. WD-40 is one of the most versatile products on the market, and the company has branched out to provide folks with various specialist cleaning, lubricating, and repairing sprays. Still, some questions linger regarding what it can be used for, and specifically whether it can be safely applied to rubber.
There are multiple different WD-40 products out there, and, unfortunately, not all are made with rubber in mind. What you should be aware of is the fact that many WD-40 products are petroleum-based. Prolonged petroleum exposure can lead to the degradation of rubber over time, so it's best to avoid any product with it in if that doesn't also include counteracting rubber-protecting agents. To be on the safe side, consult the label on your WD-40 container or refer to the WD-40 website itself before applying it. Another common question regarding WD-40 — whether it has any serious side effects or not — has a more reassuring answer.
If you're looking for a product that is definitively safe for rubber, WD-40 still has you covered.
There are rubber-safe products available from WD-40
If you need to clean, lubricate, or protect rubber and you don't have a trustworthy WD-40 product handy, there are other options to choose from. Moving away from the WD-40 line, there are plenty of safe, well-regarded products out there to keep your rubber components in great shape. 4Lifetime offers a few different rubber-safe lubricants, and B'laster also has a silicone lubricant on the market that won't harm rubber.
However, you can also get ahold of a rubber-safe product from the WD-40 shelf as well. The WD-40 Specialist Silicone Lubricant explicitly states that it can be sprayed on rubber parts without risking damage to them. It's advertised as water-resistant, safe to use on a range of components, and dries without leaving behind stickiness or stains. Suffice to say, this is the most ideal WD-40 product to use on rubber. Not only does it come with several benefits upon application, but it won't directly cause swelling, cracking, or other forms of damage to the affected areas.
There are numerous things that WD-40 should never be used on, and in most cases, rubber is among them. Thankfully, the company and some of its contemporaries have come along with products specifically designed to preserve and lubricate the material, preventing all sorts of disasters.