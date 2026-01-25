Why Some People Use WD-40 On Their Car During Winter

If there's one type of lubricant or maybe even a general liquid that's ubiquitous and often believed to be able to fix literally anything, it's WD-40. Although everyone calls it WD-40, that's only the brand name. It stands for Water Displacement, 40th formula, and it's actually what's known as penetrating oil. In other words, it's designed to be sprayed in spots with rusty metal and tight clearances, effectively helping with the removal of rusty bolts or similar items.

While this is WD-40's intended use, people use it for just about everything else as well. The most common use is, as a lot of you already know, greasing up squeaky things to get rid of said squeaks. There are also tons of jokes on the internet about using WD-40 to grease up a squeaky serpentine belt in a car's engine, which you should absolutely never do.

Speaking of cars and WD-40, this famous penetrating oil can actually be very beneficial for your car in the winter, and that's for a few different reasons. The biggest of those, by far, is using WD-40 to temporarily rustproof your car's undercarriage to protect it from road salt.