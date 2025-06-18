Is It Safe To Use WD-40 On A Squeaky Engine Belt?

If your belt is squeaky, that's because it's probably worn, improperly tensioned, or misaligned. Spraying a lubricant on it doesn't solve the root cause, though. The smart move is to inspect your belt or belts for wear, cracks, and proper adjustment. You should also stand to one side of the car and check the alignment of the pulleys as the engine runs, making sure to keep fingers and hair clear of any moving parts. Also check the tension on each belt, especially on cars that don't have automatic tensioners becausea belt that's too tight can make an engine accessory or tensioner's bearings squeal as it turns. A properly tensioned belt will deflect about a half inch at its longest point between two pulleys when you push on it with your finger.

If you're still tempted to spray something to quiet your noisy belts, at least use the right product. WD-40 makes a belt dressing designed specifically for this job. It's specially formulated to soak into the fibers of the belt to restore flexibility and life to old rubber. But even so, it's important to find out why the belt is squealing and fix the problem before you end up stranded on the side of the road with a dead alternator or water pump. The bottom line is that you should never use WD-40 on a squeaky engine belt, and be very careful with the flammable spray near sources of heat, spark or open flame.