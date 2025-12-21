Is It Safe To Use WD-40 On Rusty Tools?

When it comes to all-purpose items you should keep on hand in your shop or garage every day, nothing compares to WD-40. Its versatility and ease of use makes it a go-to solution for everyone from professionals to DIYers. While there are some things WD-40 should never be used on, when it comes to removing stubborn rust from your tools, WD-40 is a great way to do it.

The original WD-40 formula, also known as WD-40 Multi-Use Product, will remove rust on everything from drill bits and hammers to pliers, screwdrivers, and a lot more. It's even one of the items we suggest you use to clean your tool chest. Just take some sandpaper or a wire brush, spray the rusted area with WD-40, and give your tools a good scrub. You should begin to see the difference right away. Of course, some tools may need more attention than others, so take your time and adjust the pressure you're using as needed.

Once you're done, wipe your tools dry and then add an additional protective layer of WD-40 before storing them. Doing so will decrease the likelihood of more rust buildup later on. If your tools are in great shape already, take a cloth to wipe them down after using and add some WD-40. Taking these steps can help extend the life of your tools, and keep parts moving smoothly. Plus, you can also reduce the chances of rust returning after use.