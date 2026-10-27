11 WD-40 Uses Every DIYer Should Know

Most of us grab the blue-and-yellow WD-40 can when something squeaks or sticks, and then forget about it until the next time. WD-40 can help you fix a lot of things. It is that versatile. The name has a plain story behind it. The "WD" stands for water displacement, and the "40" is the number of tries it took to get the mix right. WD-40 was originally made to stop rust on missiles, and after workers saw its effectiveness, they started carrying cans home. A long-running belief is that NASA invented it, but that's not true.

But keep one thing in mind. Yes, WD-40 does a lot, but it does not do everything. If you use it in the wrong place, WD-40 can leave residue or wear down soft parts. In fact, some common spray-can mistakes can turn a quick fix into a bigger repair. It is cheap, fast, and, if used in the right place, it can make the problem disappear.

WD-40 lists more than 2,000 uses, but nobody needs to learn them all. We have compiled a list of 11 uses that save real time and money for a normal DIYer in their home garage. Some are well known, while a few might surprise you. Each one includes small details such as how it works, how long to wait, what to wipe off and when, and when to switch to a different product.