5 Ways WD-40 Can Help Maintain Your Lawn Mower

As winter gives way to spring or summer winds down toward fall, the lawn mower might not be the top maintenance task on your mind. But when seasons change, and it comes time to either get the lawn mower out for the year or put it away until next spring, you should be giving maintenance a thought if you want that lawn mower to last another twelve months. As it turns out, WD-40 can help with several of those routine maintenance jobs.

From keeping grass from clinging to mower blades to protecting exposed metal from moisture and rust, WD-40 is kind of miraculous in all the ways it can help maintain your lawn mower. Used the right way, the product can practically extend the life of your mower by keeping its components in usable shape for longer. Best of all, WD-40 is inexpensive and, when used in one (or all) of these ways, it could save you from a bigger repair bill down the line.