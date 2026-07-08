The Right Way To Tip A Lawn Mower Over Without Damaging It (And Why You May Need To)

As the point of contact between the lawn mower and the lawn itself, the underside of a mower deck sees a lot of action. Access to it is necessary both for cleaning and repair of key mower parts. While giving it a tilt seems like an easy enough task, doing it wrong is among the most common mistakes everyone makes with their lawn mower. What many don't realize is that there's a correct way to do this, thought it does come with some additional steps beyond simply tipping it on its left or right side.

First, disconnect the spark plug wire to prevent any unintentional starting. Slowly yet firmly pull the starter cord until it reaches a tight point mid-pull. At this point leave it and don't pull any further. This closes the mower's valves and centers the piston, preventing fuel or oil from leaking into areas it shouldn't. Next, identify which side of the mower the carburetor and air filter are on. When you tilt the mower, these should be on the top while the muffler should be on the bottom. Only once you have done all that should you carefully tilt the mower on the correct side.

Now you have easy access to clean the underside of the deck after mowing, remove the blade so it can be replaced or sharpened safely, inspect the self-propel belt, or other key maintenance tasks. On top of that, you're not at risk of sending any fluids out of the machine or into any sensitive internal areas of the mower. If this tilting process is a bit too involved, though, there is a quicker and easier yet imperfect alternative.