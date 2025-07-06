Can You Use Premium Gas In A Lawn Mower? (And Should You?)

Unfortunately, there isn't some secret method or special trick that'll have your mower outperforming and outlasting your neighbors. Instead, it comes down to preventative and routine maintenance, which help prevent your lawn equipment from working too hard. Obvious tasks, like regularly changing the oil, can help ensure the engine doesn't overheat, and moving parts don't experience excess friction. Thankfully, there's only one kind of oil that most lawn mowers use.

However, there are other upkeep efforts you may not have considered, that could extend the lifetime of your machine. For instance, you should take the time to clean underneath your mowers deck frequently. Grass clippings can build up around the blades, not only affecting the quality of the cut, but also adding strain on the engine, as the blades must work harder to spin.

Another component to keep an eye on is the air filter. Eventually, without a fresh replacement, the filter will become clogged with dirt and debris. When this happens, your mower's engine will start to struggle to breathe, and in turn labor much more than normal during operation. Essentially, don't make your mower work harder than it has to, and you'll have the best chance for a lengthy service life.