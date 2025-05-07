What Kind Of Oil Do Most Lawn Mowers Use? (And Can You Use 5W30 Instead?)

Once the weather starts warming up and the grass starts growing at a rapid pace, it's time to get the lawn mower out. Assuming you don't have to go out and buy a new one — like the highly rated push mowers that cost under $500 — your current mower could likely use some preparation before spinning up for the first time in months. It could probably use a good cleaning, maybe a blade replacement, and some fresh gasoline or a charged battery to power it up. Odds are it'll need fresh oil, too, to keep every part within running smoothly.

For how infrequently they may be used, it's easy to forget that push lawn mowers, and riding mowers for that matter, require regular oil and filter changes. It's one of many lawn mower mistakes just about everyone makes. Just as important as remembering to handle this maintenance task, around every 50 use hours or so, is doing so with the correct type of oil. Push lawn mowers operate on small engines, so the correct oil type is needed. For the majority of push lawn mowers, SAE 30 oil is the right stuff. It's intended for use under warm, summer-like temperature conditions, with a recommended range between 40 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

SAE 30 oil is the most common lawn mower oil out there, but it's not the only one these machines can use. Others, such as SAE 5W30, can be used as well, though it should be noted that certain oil types are at their best under specific conditions.

