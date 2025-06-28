What Happens If You Use Old Gas In A Lawn Mower?

Unfortunately, gasoline has a finite shelf life, becoming "old," within a matter of only a month in some cases. If the gas in your mower is stale, the machine will be difficult to start, won't run smoothly, and this is just the beginning of your problems if you're not using fresh fuel. In more dire situations, stale gas can end up clogging the fuel system, cause issues in the carburetor, and even accelerate the development of rust. In fact, decayed fuel is considered one of the leading factors for mowing equipment failure.

With the average lawn mower repair between $75 and $550, according to Lawn Starter, not only is broken mower inconvenient, but it can be costly to fix as well. Of course, fuel shouldn't be your only concern when working to keep your equipment in good shape. How often you should be changing your lawn mower's air filter is another important consideration. Now you know what stale fuel can do to your lawn equipment, but you may be wondering why gas gets "old," and how to recognize gas that's well past its prime. There are a few main culprits that cause fuel to age, and fortunately, a few simple methods to determine if its stale.