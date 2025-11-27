How To Clean Dirty Outdoor Power Tools So They Look Brand New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Outdoor power tools don't tend to stay clean for long. Whether you're mowing your lawn, pruning your trees, trimming your hedges, or blowing debris into piles in your yard, these tools are constantly exposed to dirt, dust, sap, moisture, and plant matter. All this detritus can build up on your equipment fast, making it dirty and unpleasant to handle. It doesn't just look bad though, all that old organic gunk can gum up moving parts in your tools, block airways, and erode metal components, diminishing the lifespan of the tool.

This is why, even though outdoor power tools are made to work in the dirt and the muck, it's still important to keep them clean. How often you should clean your tools depends largely on how often you use them and what kind of conditions you're working in. You might not want to give your mower a full scrubdown every single time you cut the grass, but taking the time to thoroughly clean your tools once in a while–and especially before you store them for the winter–can prolong their longevity, help maintain performance standards, and keep them looking nice and shiny. This goes for all kinds of models, from classic gas-powered tools to those made by the best cordless yard tool brands.

That said, you probably don't want to just start blasting them with a hose. There are a few precautions you should take to preserve the integrity of the tool, and there are some cleaning methods that will get much better cleaning results than others.