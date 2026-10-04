10 Android Phones That Have More Power Than The Google Pixel 11

The latest Google Pixel 11 is here, and it's an overall great phone. Most people will like it, except for nerds who put stock in synthetic benchmarks and would be bothered by the performance of its chipset. For them, the Pixel 11 will be a disappointment. For years, one of the biggest issues with buying a Pixel has been the comparatively poor performance of its custom Tensor chips. Again, for most people, this will not matter. The Pixel 11 will be able to do all of the phone things that people need, including occasional heavy stuff like gaming. But if you're after the heavy stuff, there are Android phones significantly more powerful than the Pixel 11 — with additional hardware advantages.

We're basing this list first and foremost on synthetic benchmarks, which we openly admit are not the full story of a phone's capabilities. Just because a phone can dunk on the Google Pixel 11 doesn't necessarily mean it's for you; the reason Pixels have a Tensor chip is to facilitate all their cool AI features. But if you're going to be doing something niche like using your Android phone as a complete desktop replacement — or maybe you just want your money's worth — then these phones may be better choices.