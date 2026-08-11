5 Of The Best Motorola Phones You Can Buy In 2026

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Ranked among major smartphone brands, Motorola's smartphone portfolio is well-diversified, with the company selling a variety of devices at different price points and with different form factors. It sells regular slab phones in the Edge and Moto G families, and for those who prefer devices with folding panels, the Razr series caters to their needs. So if you're looking to buy a new Android smartphone in 2026 and your eyes are set on getting one from Motorola, there are plenty of options to choose from.

While the variety of options in Motorola's smartphone lineup is a plus, the downside is that it can make it hard to tell the best from the rest. For example, should you buy a device simply because it's the cheapest or because it's the most expensive and likely to offer the best features? Luckily, you don't have to do the heavy lifting of sorting the wheat from the chaff — we're here to help you get the best Motorola phone in 2026 that suits your specific needs.

Whether you have a tight budget or want a device that fulfills a specific need, we have conducted extensive research to find the best Motorola phones for different types of buyers. To put together this list of the best Motorola phones in 2026, we've relied on our own experience reviewing some of these phones and writing about them, as well as the expertise of other reviewers whenever necessary. For more details about our selection process, you can check out our methodology section at the end of the article.