5 Of The Best Motorola Phones You Can Buy In 2026
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Ranked among major smartphone brands, Motorola's smartphone portfolio is well-diversified, with the company selling a variety of devices at different price points and with different form factors. It sells regular slab phones in the Edge and Moto G families, and for those who prefer devices with folding panels, the Razr series caters to their needs. So if you're looking to buy a new Android smartphone in 2026 and your eyes are set on getting one from Motorola, there are plenty of options to choose from.
While the variety of options in Motorola's smartphone lineup is a plus, the downside is that it can make it hard to tell the best from the rest. For example, should you buy a device simply because it's the cheapest or because it's the most expensive and likely to offer the best features? Luckily, you don't have to do the heavy lifting of sorting the wheat from the chaff — we're here to help you get the best Motorola phone in 2026 that suits your specific needs.
Whether you have a tight budget or want a device that fulfills a specific need, we have conducted extensive research to find the best Motorola phones for different types of buyers. To put together this list of the best Motorola phones in 2026, we've relied on our own experience reviewing some of these phones and writing about them, as well as the expertise of other reviewers whenever necessary. For more details about our selection process, you can check out our methodology section at the end of the article.
1. Motorola Razr Fold
Launched at the beginning of this year, the Motorola Razr Fold is a great pick and the best foldable phone you can buy from the company. Despite being the company's first book-style foldable, we were impressed. In our Motorola Razr Fold hands-on review, we called the Razr Fold "the best book-style foldable you can buy in the U.S." in the most meaningful ways, although that was before Samsung released its new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.
The Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch 165 Hz 1,080 by 2,520-resolution LTPO OLED display on the outside, and when opened, you're presented with a larger 8.1-inch panel with identical display tech, 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,200 nits peak brightness, and 2,232 by 2,484-pixel resolution. The rear camera system includes three lenses (50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50 MP ultra-wide), and there are two selfie cameras, a 32 MP wide lens on the inside and a 20 MP one on the cover display.
Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which isn't the most powerful option in Qualcomm's lineup but is still a solid performer, paired with 12 or 16 GB of memory and between 256 GB and 1 TB of storage. Powering the Razr Fold is a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and you can charge it via USB-C or wirelessly, at 80 W and 50 W, respectively. You can buy the Motorola Razr Fold for $1,899.99 in the U.S.
2. Motorola Moto G Power (2025)
Although Motorola has already released the 2026 Moto G Power, we recommend its predecessor as the best budget phone from the company that you can buy in 2026. That's because the 2025 Moto G Power has been heavily discounted and is currently selling for $199.99 (down from its $299.99 MSRP) and offers most of the features you'll find in its successor, which will set you back $399.99. For just $200, you're getting a 6.8-inch 120 Hz IPS display with FHD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 8 GB of memory, and 128 GB of storage.
This phone also includes a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP wide-angle lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide, alongside a 16 MP selfie camera. The 2025 Moto G Power has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. Interestingly, Motorola removed wireless charging from the 2026 version. The 2025 Moto G Power has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the same one powering its successor, and is also IP69-rated for both dust and water resistance.
While the Moto G Power only sells in a single 128 GB variant, you can expand storage by buying a microSD card with up to 1 TB of capacity. Another useful addition to the Moto G Power is a 3.5 mm headphone jack for those who detest the modern smartphone trend of doing away with the port. This phone launched at $299.99, but you can get it for just $199.99 at Motorola or Amazon.
3. Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)
While it might not feature among the best Motorola phones ever made, the 2026 Razr Ultra (also known as the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra outside the U.S.) is by far the best overall device from the company available to buy. It earns this top spot not only for its flip-style form factor but also for standout specs in other areas, like its main 7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which features a 165 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, and a 1,224 by 2,992-pixel resolution.
The external cover display measures 4 inches and uses the same display tech as the inner one, with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 3,000-nit peak brightness, and a 1,272 by 1,080-pixel resolution. Under the hood is Qualcomm's 2025 flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite. Despite being a year old, we found the chip very performant in our 2026 Motorola Razr Ultra review. That chip is paired with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage.
You get a dual rear camera system with a 50 MP wide-angle and 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens alongside a 50 MP selfie camera that lives in a hole-punch notch. This phone draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery that we found hard to kill. But when you do, you can juice it up quickly — at 68 W via USB-C or wirelessly at up to 30 W. The 2026 Razr Ultra ships with Android 16 out of the box, and Motorola promises up to three years of OS and five years of security updates. The 2026 Motorola Razr Ultra will set you back $1,499.99.
4. Motorola Edge (2025)
If you want the best-value smartphone from the company, check out the 2025 Motorola Edge. Sure, it isn't the latest Edge-branded device from Motorola, but when you consider that it largely has the same specs as its successor (or even better in some areas) and is being sold for less, it stands out for offering better bang for your buck. Motorola is selling the 2025 Motorola Edge for about $399.99, down from its $549.99 MSRP.
For that price, you're getting a device with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz OLED panel with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, which should improve visibility in bright conditions. The display offers a 1,220 by 2,712-pixel resolution, and Motorola includes Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i for resistance to scratches and drops. Another durability feature is an IP69 rating that protects the device against the entry of dust and water. A mid-range 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor powers this device, paired with 8 GB of memory, so don't expect flagship-level performance that rivals the best phones on the market.
For taking pictures, the 2025 Motorola Edge offers a 50 MP selfie camera alongside a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide. The battery has a 5,200 mAh capacity, which is larger than what you get in the 2026 model, and supports 68 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. This phone offers 256 GB of storage as standard.
5. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2026)
The Motorola Moto G Stylus stands out in Motorola's phone lineup for its built-in stylus. In fact, this is the best stylus phone in Motorola's lineup so far, as it offers an active stylus pen that supports tilt and variable pressure levels for precision and a bunch of other nifty improvements that come in handy while using it. That's enough to make it worth considering if you'd like to buy a new phone from Motorola. Besides the stylus pen, the Moto G Stylus offers decent specs in other areas.
Starting with the display, you're getting a 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED panel with 5,000 nits peak brightness and a 1,220 by 2,712-pixel resolution, delivering a solid pixel density of 444 pixels per inch. It has two lenses on the rear (a 50 MP wide-angle and 13 MP ultrawide-angle lens) and a single 32 MP selfie camera. Overall, CNET found the phone's camera capable of shooting decent-enough pictures. The Moto G Stylus is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance and includes Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Powering the device is a 5,200 mAh battery with support for 68 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, paired with 8 GB of memory and either 128 or 256 GB of storage. Released in April, this phone runs Android 16 out of the box, and Motorola promises two years of OS updates alongside three years of security updates. The 2026 Motorola Moto G Stylus starts at $499.99.
How we selected these phones
Motorola's smartphone portfolio has plenty to offer thanks to the company's yearly release cycle and the existence of three different device series. To separate the best Motorola phones from the rest, we first established the different use cases that the phones should fulfill so that every single buyer can find something appropriate on the list, whether they're looking for a budget-friendly device, one that offers the best value for money, one with a foldable screen, and so on.
Once we established the five use cases the phones should fulfill, we conducted extensive research using GSMArena, independent media sites, and Motorola's website to identify the currently available models that you can buy in brand-new condition. The next step was to consider each device's specifications alongside the price to determine which phone is worth a spot on the list for a specific use case.
Before selecting any single device, we carefully considered what other models offer to determine if it stands out. To determine whether a phone is worth considering for a specific use case, we used our expertise reviewing some of these devices and checked other experts' opinions when necessary.