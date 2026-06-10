4 Of 2026's Best Big-Screen Phones

There was a time when smartphones rarely crossed the 5-inch mark. As the years have passed, though, screen sizes on smartphones have grown, with many devices now soaring past 6.5 inches. While there are still a handful of great compact phones, most mainstream devices are now designed around bigger screens that are generally better suited for content consumption and gaming.

Big smartphones also often pack in larger batteries, more powerful internals, and ample space for cooling. If you're in the market for one, the good news is that you won't have to look very hard. We've compiled a list of our favorite giant-screened smartphones you can buy in 2026. Since most devices — across different price points — sport screen sizes of 6.5 inches or more, we're considering premium phones with displays measuring around 6.9 inches to be truly gigantic.

It's worth noting that while foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 technically unfold into tablet-sized displays, we've limited our picks to traditional candybar-style smartphones. This way, you still get to experience the perks of a larger screen without having to deal with the compromises that come with foldable smartphones.