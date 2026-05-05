5 Best Compact Phones To Buy In 2026

The year is 2013. Phones like the HTC One and Nexus 5 are paving the way for what Android smartphones are supposed to look and feel like. On the other side of the fence is the iPhone 5s in all of its iOS glory. Despite major differences, all these smartphones rocked a screen size of under 5 inches. Heck, the Samsung Galaxy Mega, with its humongous footprint as its leading selling point, had a screen size of 5.8 inches. Fast forward a decade and a few years, and the iPhones and Samsungs of the world are specced with 6.9-inch displays — the new normal.

I don't mind big phones — they are better for watching movies and playing games, and they allow for bigger batteries. Software features like one-handed mode and UX practices that favor reachability have further helped make larger devices easier to live with. However, every time I hold a smartphone that doesn't require me to perform finger gymnastics, I am in awe at how much more comfortable the experience is. Given the inflation in screen sizes, though, we just have to make peace with what qualifies as a compact smartphone nowadays.

I'd say anything around 6.3 inches, provided it's a bezel-less panel, qualifies as compact by today's standards. With advancements in battery technology and more options than ever, 2026 is a great year to shop for compact smartphones. You can find more details on how I picked the mentions for this list at the end of the read.