The Hidden Android Feature That Is Perfect For Multitasking

People who've been using the same Android phone model for a while are most likely adept at handling their device, whether both their hands are free to operate it or not. Of course, most apps are designed with two hands in mind and may enable you to do things a lot quicker. However, there may be instances when you have to accomplish other tasks while simultaneously using your gadget. If that is the case, you may only be able to tap through your phone using one hand.

One-handed navigation is a lot easier to do on smaller Android phones. However, if you've recently upgraded to a mobile device that boasts a bigger display screen or you have smaller hands, more often than not, you'll feel more comfortable holding your phone with all your fingers.

To assist in your need to multitask, Android actually has a few features that can help you achieve single-handed operation with a lot more ease and free up your other hand to do other things. One of these features is aptly called One-handed mode.