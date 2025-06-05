OnePlus 13S Review: Compact Flagship Phone Duels Diminutive Competition

The trend of making smaller phones is making a comeback in the Android segment. Focus on Android here, by the way. So far, Samsung's entry-point flagships, like the Galaxy S25, have held the crown of a compact powerhouse, but the competition is getting hotter. After Vivo and Oppo, OnePlus is throwing its hat in the ring. The OnePlus 13s, (which goes by the 13t moniker in China,) wants to reimagine what a small-ish Android phone can offer.

Technically, it's slightly wider and taller than the iPhone 16 Pro, but lighter than its Apple rival, while its Max variant also costs nearly twice as much. Should you care about it? Only if you like phones that don't hurt your palms. Is it a good phone? Definitely. It's over a hundred dollars cheaper than the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 — the world's best-selling phone so far in 2025 — but it offers a handful of perks that outclass its established rivals.

I've spent about a month with the OnePlus 13s (provided by OnePlus for this review) and I think it's a terrific value for its $640 asking price, assuming you can get your hands on it in the US. Go ahead, and groan against market realities like the carrier situation, tariffs, and whatnot. But if you're strongly smitten and thinking about an import, read on to find out whether the OnePlus 13s sounds like your dream compact phone.

