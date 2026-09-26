10 Reasons You Should Buy Exercise Headphones Instead Of Using Your Usual Pair

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If you don't own a pair of exercise headphones, you might be content working out with whatever kit you already own instead of paying for an extra gadget. Whether you've finally picked up some over-ear headphones worth buying, or have found wireless earbuds that are worth the money, you may just be happy using the device you already own.

But take it from me, as someone who's been reviewing fitness and audio kit for years: you're doing yourself a disservice. If you really want to work out to the best of your abilities, exercise headphones can give you advantages standard options can't. Moreover, if you use normal headphones or earbuds that weren't designed for fitness, you may end up damaging them in a few ways. There's a reason this massive audio market segment exists.

Let's run down a few of the key advantages exercise headphones and earbuds have over "standard" models, highlighting some options worth considering and guiding you toward smart purchases. All of the suggestions are either pairs I've tested myself, or well-received models from brands with whom I have personal experience.