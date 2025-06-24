Can Waterproof Speakers Go Underwater?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a device is marketed as waterproof, it's generally not a good idea to voluntarily find out. The feature is usually there as a form of protection, not something that absolutely must be used in water to get the complete experience. Speakers are no different; a "waterproof" speaker is typically designed to be used around water, like a lakeside or pool party. Events where if water did splash or soak the speaker, it would likely be fine, and you don't have to worry about ruining the components or diminished audio quality.

No speaker is completely waterproof — it's far safer to call them water-resistant. That said, there are speakers that could be completely submerged and still survive. However, how long it can be submerged and how deep it can go before getting ruined are determined by the speaker's IP (Ingress Protection) rating.

For instance, an IP67 speaker would have level 6 protection from solid bodies (in this case, something as fine as dust) and a level 7 protection from water (meaning that it can be submerged up to just over 3 feet for 30 minutes). A rugged IP68 speaker (the same rating as an iPhone 16), like the JBL Flip 7, could be submerged even deeper and for longer, but you'll have to consult the manufacturer's guide to know the limits of what it can handle.