Is The iPhone 16 Waterproof? Here's How Long One Might Last Underwater
The latest iPhone 16 starts at $799, which definitely isn't cheap. That price goes up even higher if you go for more storage or choose a Pro model. With that kind of investment, protecting your phone is a no-brainer. Putting on a case is a good first step, but that may not always be enough. You'll also want to know how well your iPhone can hold up against accidental spills and splashes. That's where the IP rating comes in. Most modern iPhones, including the iPhone 16, carry an IP68 rating. But what exactly does that mean for everyday use?
IP (Ingress Protection) rating is a grading system set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) that describes how well a device, such as a smartphone, is protected against dust and water. The first digit in the rating refers to the level of protection against dust, while the second indicates how well the device can handle liquids. Devices rated 8 for water resistance are tested to work after being submerged in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.
The IP68 rating can mean different things for different models. That's because manufacturers often go beyond the minimum standard. For example, while both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 11 are rated IP68, the iPhone 16 can handle being submerged in water up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes, whereas the iPhone 11 is only tested for depths of 2 meters for the same duration.
It's still best to avoid water
The iPhone 16 has a solid water resistance rating, but it's still best not to swim with it or test its limits. These ratings come from lab tests done under controlled conditions, which don't always match what happens in everyday use. For instance, if the water that comes into contact is not still or clean, it can make a big difference.
Apple also points out that splash, water, and dust resistance ratings aren't permanent. Normal wear and tear can reduce how well your phone keeps out moisture. In fact, Apple doesn't include liquid damage in its warranty coverage. The iPhone 16, much like older models, comes with a Liquid Contact Indicator (LCI) that turns red if it comes into contact with water. This makes it easy for Apple technicians to tell if the phone has been exposed to liquid.
If your iPhone 16 accidentally gets wet, you should act quickly. If it came into contact with anything other than water, like soda or juice, rinse the area with clean water, then wipe your device with a soft cloth. Next, hold your iPhone with the USB-C port facing down and shake it gently to remove excess water. Make sure you don't insert anything into the port, as it can make things worse. Apple also suggests waiting at least 5 hours before charging the device. In the meantime, you can use a wireless charger if needed.