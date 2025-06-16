Is The iPhone 16 Waterproof? Here's How Long One Might Last Underwater

The latest iPhone 16 starts at $799, which definitely isn't cheap. That price goes up even higher if you go for more storage or choose a Pro model. With that kind of investment, protecting your phone is a no-brainer. Putting on a case is a good first step, but that may not always be enough. You'll also want to know how well your iPhone can hold up against accidental spills and splashes. That's where the IP rating comes in. Most modern iPhones, including the iPhone 16, carry an IP68 rating. But what exactly does that mean for everyday use?

IP (Ingress Protection) rating is a grading system set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) that describes how well a device, such as a smartphone, is protected against dust and water. The first digit in the rating refers to the level of protection against dust, while the second indicates how well the device can handle liquids. Devices rated 8 for water resistance are tested to work after being submerged in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

The IP68 rating can mean different things for different models. That's because manufacturers often go beyond the minimum standard. For example, while both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 11 are rated IP68, the iPhone 16 can handle being submerged in water up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes, whereas the iPhone 11 is only tested for depths of 2 meters for the same duration.

