The First Thing You Need To Do If Your iPhone Is Water Damaged

All iPhones launched after the iPhone 7 are dust-and-water resistant, with the iPhone XS and later having an IP68 rating. This means they can be submerged underwater for up to 30 minutes, with the depth varying between 2 and 6 meters, depending on the iPhone model. While this might give the impression that you can swim with an iPhone or dunk it underwater, it's worth noting that Apple doesn't cover liquid damage under warranty.

Apple says you should not intentionally swim or bathe with your iPhone, or expose it to high-velocity water, such as when showering, jet skiing, or surfing. Additionally, Apple's water-resistance can deteriorate over time, and water can seep in if your iPhone is cracked or damaged.

While your iPhone should function just fine after an accidental spill or drop in the pool, if it doesn't seem to work properly, it might have water damage. Most iPhones have an LCI (Liquid Contact Indicator) inside the SIM card tray, provided your iPhone accepts a physical SIM card. To view this, remove the SIM tray and shine a flashlight inside your iPhone. If you see a red dot, there's liquid damage. While severe damage will require taking your iPhone in for repair, you might be able to salvage it if you act quickly.