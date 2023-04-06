Liquid Detected Alert On iPhone: What It Means, And What You Can Do About It

Some modern iPhones, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later, have a built-in feature that notifies users when there's liquid detected inside the Lightning Port, or on a charging or accessory cable's plug.

If you're on the receiving end of this warning, it can be quite alarming, especially if you don't have any reason to believe that the phone or cable got anywhere near water. It turns out that the "Liquid Detected in Lightning Connector" warning can be triggered by even a small amount of dampness or moisture, or even a faulty cable.

So what can you do? If it's an emergency and you need to charge your phone, the warning message can be overridden to allow charging with a cable, although this is a risky maneuver. If the Lightning Port is legitimately wet, the metal contacts on the cable — or worse, inside the port — can corrode and cause permanent connectivity issues for your phone. Not to mention that water conducts electricity and may case a harmful short circuit.

If you must charge your iPhone while the alert is displayed, an alternative choice is to use a wireless charger, assuming that option is available to you. However, the best way to handle the situation is to investigate the cause of the "liquid detected" message and perhaps even speed up the drying process.