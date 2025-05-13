5 Of The Best Swimming Headphones You Can Buy In 2025 (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Swimming is one of the best full-body workouts you can do. It builds strength, improves cardiovascular health, and is easy on the joints. But let's face it, swimming can also feel a bit of a chore. You probably already listen to music or audiobooks when you're walking, running, or in the gym, but did you know that you can do the same when swimming laps in the pool? You just need the right type of headphones.

The most important thing to keep in mind when you're looking for swimming headphones is how waterproof they are. Many headphones are "water resistant". However, this simply means that they can cope with a sweaty workout or a rainshower when you're out for a jog. If you're planning to use headphones in the pool, you need to make sure that they can withstand being fully submerged in water for extended periods of time. We've compiled a list of headphones that are designed for swimmers and have a waterproof rating of IPX8 or higher. As traditional over-ear headphones won't work underwater, swimming headphones use either earbuds or bone conduction to transmit sound directly through your head. We cover both kinds on this list.

Most swimming headphones rely on MP3 playback, which may feel old-school in 2025. While some models also support Bluetooth, it's typically meant for use outside the water, since Bluetooth signals don't travel well underwater. The one exception is the Zygo Z2, which uses a poolside transmitter to get around the problem. We've included the Zygo here alongside four other top-rated MP3-based options. We explain our methodology for selecting the headphones on the list in more detail at the end of this article.