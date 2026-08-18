12 Makita Tools That Are No-Brainers At Their Price

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For DIY enthusiasts and trade professionals, there always seems to be a tool or two (or ten) that are missing from the current collection. Maybe you're trying to find a better version of a tool you currently own, you're slowly accumulating every type of tool available, or you have some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket. Whatever the case, starting your search for new tools with the Makita brand is a smart idea.

There are a few things to consider before buying Makita tools, such as the range of tools the brand offers and how the three battery systems — CXT, LXT, and XGT — differ from one another. But ultimately, Makita is a reliable power tool brand that gathers positive customer ratings online across multiple retailers. We've rounded up 12 different Makita tools that are no-brainers at their price, though it's worth noting that Makita is a higher-end tool brand, so its tool prices won't be as low as, for example, these Harbor Freight finds that are also no-brainers at their price.