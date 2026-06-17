12 Makita Tools You Can Buy Online From Amazon For Under $200
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Although Makita has a great reputation among both hobbyists and professionals, its products aren't cheap. The Japanese company has been selling electrical equipment of various kinds for over 100 years, and has operated primarily as a power tool manufacturer since 1959. Today, it sells a huge array of tools, from DIY favorites to outdoor landscaping and even cleaning tools. The brand is stocked at various major home improvement retailers, but it's also available on Amazon.
If you want to take full advantage of the perks afforded by your Amazon Prime subscription, buying your new Makita tools from the online retail giant is the natural choice. As a bonus, you might even be able to save money compared to sourcing them from another retailer. Whether you're looking to add to your collection of Makita tools or are new to the brand, there's no need to break the bank while you're shopping — these tools are all available for less than $200.
Makita 18V LXT Subcompact 6-1/2 Inch Circular Saw
As well as making the world's largest cordless circular saw, Makita also makes a subcompact version that's designed to take up as little space as possible in a tool kit. This smaller circular saw also comes with an appealingly small price tag considering its power. At the time of writing, it's available for $172.85 on Amazon — the attractive price due to the fact that it's a tool-only model and doesn't come with a battery.
The Makita subcompact 6-½ inch circular saw runs using the brand's 18V LXT battery packs, which power the majority of its affordable cordless tools. These 18V LXT battery packs are interchangeable, and are compatible with all tools in the brand's 18V LXT line, much like other major brands and their own cordless tool ecosystems. That means you don't need to buy additional battery packs for every new Makita tool you purchase, but it also means that you'll usually need to buy a battery and charger separately if you're new to the company's cordless tool lineup.
Regardless of the capacity of the battery pack you use, Makita says that the circular saw's motor can hit a peak speed of 5,000 rpm, despite the small size of the tool. With a 2Ah battery fitted, the entire tool weighs only 6.4 lbs. According to the brand's internal testing, that size battery should provide enough juice to cut through 350 pieces of 2x4 lumber, but larger-capacity battery packs are available for more demanding users.
Makita 18V LXT Finishing Sander
If you're looking to whip rough surfaces into shape, you'll need a sander. Makita has plenty, with one of its most affordable options being the 18V LXT finishing sander. This cordless tool is available for $123 on Amazon (again in tool-only form), and Makita promises that it's just as powerful as a corded sander. The dust collection system pulls mess through the sanding pad and channels it to the dust port, just like Makita's corded sanders, and the grip is also designed to be similar to the tool's corded equivalent.
At its full power, the sander reaches 14,000 opm (orbits per minute), but the tool also features a slower 11,000 opm setting to suit a wider variety of jobs. Alongside the tool itself, the brand also ships with a selection of sandpaper to get started. Like most of Makita's 18V LXT tools, the sander is covered by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty. In the rare case buyers aren't satisfied, they can return the tool back to Amazon for up to 30 days.
Makita 18V LXT 1/2 Inch Drill/Driver Kit
A cordless drill is an essential piece of kit even for the most novice DIYer. Regardless of whether you're just a beginner or you're a seasoned power tool pro, the Makita 18V LXT ½ inch drill/driver kit is a great starting point if you're new to Makita's cordless tool range. The kit includes the tool itself alongside a 3Ah battery, a charger, and a carry bag to keep everything in while you're on the go. It's well within budget too, as it's available for $169 on Amazon at time of writing.
As well as featuring everything you'll need as a first-time buyer of Makita's 18V LXT tools, the drill/driver also benefits from being well-liked by the toolmaker's long-time enthusiasts. It's one of the brand's top rated drills by customer satisfaction, so you know you'll be getting the best that Makita has to offer. According to the brand, the drill delivers 440 in-lbs of torque and its motor can reach a peak of 1,900 rpm, although the dual-speed transmission features a 500 rpm setting for jobs that require additional precision.
Makita 18V LXT Compact Router
The latest Makita 18V LXT compact router isn't a radical departure from the brand's older routers, and that's a good thing. The key difference is that it's powered by the same interchangeable batteries that can also be used with Makita's other 18V tools, giving users extra flexibility over where they use the tool.
In other aspects, the router should be familiar to owners of older Makita woodworking tools. The bases used by both the company's corded routers and this cordless version are also compatible. Matching the router's speed to fit the job is a simple affair thanks to the variable speed dial, which adjusts the motor from between 10,000 and 30,000 rpm.
For added precision, Makita has fitted the tool with a pair of LED lights to illuminate the work area. A locking button keeps the router from starting accidentally when it's not in use, and a dust nozzle is available to keep mess to a minimum. If you're new to woodworking and are picking up your first router, be sure to brush up on the things you need to know with our quick guide. Once you're up to speed, you'll be able to pick up this tool-only router on Amazon for $166.75.
Makita 18V LXT Reciprocating Saw
While Milwaukee might take the credit for inventing the reciprocating saw, most major tool brands now make their own version of the tool, including Makita. The Japanese brand's 18V LXT reciprocating saw is available on Amazon for $116.69, making it one of the cheaper 18V power tools in its current range. It's sold as a standalone tool, so buyers who don't already have a compatible battery pack and charger will have to purchase one separately.
The saw has a 1-¼ inch stroke length and will hit 2,800 spm (strokes per minute) at peak power. Yet, it'll still be easy to carry around between jobs, since it weighs just 8.3 lbs without a battery attached. As well as being available as a standalone tool, the saw is also available as part of a kit that includes a battery, a charger, and a carry case. However, the kit is significantly more expensive than the tool on its own, with a retail price of more than $400.
Makita 18V LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool
Some of Makita's tools will only appeal to a select group of DIYers, while others have much wider appeal. The 18V LXT oscillating multi-tool fits into the second category, since it's potentially useful for everything from woodwork to refitting a bathroom due to its interchangeable heads. It's available for $154.71 from Amazon as a standalone tool.
Anyone who doesn't already have an oscillating multi-tool in their arsenal should keep in mind that there are a few tips worth knowing before you start using one. Among other things, it's worth buying a cheaper set of blades to experiment with while you're getting to grips with the tool, and it's also worth being realistic about its limitations.
A common limitation of many cheaper oscillating multi-tools is their power cord, which restricts where you can use the tool. Makita's 18V LXT tool has no such drawbacks, since it's powered solely by battery power. According to the brand, a 3Ah battery pack should be able to deliver 20 minutes of runtime.
Makita 18V LXT LED Spotlight
Simple tools like the Makita 18V LXT LED spotlight can be easy to overlook when you're stocking up on new purchases, but that doesn't make them any less of an essential to keep around. The spotlight isn't cheap, retailing for $124 on Amazon, but it's a lot more versatile than the average flashlight from a no-name brand. Makita has equipped the tool with four different operation modes, with the brightest mode delivering up to 1,250 lumens.
A second mode turns the tool into a floodlight and delivers 1,000 lumens, while a third mode delivers 600 lumens as a concentrated spotlight beam. In this mode, Makita says the beam will illuminate areas up to 700 yards ahead. The fourth and final mode is strobe mode. In its most power-efficient mode, the spotlight will stay on for up to 7 hours on a fully charged 5Ah battery. Like almost all of Makita's other 18V LXT tools, it's covered by 3 years of manufacturer warranty as standard, but you'll need to bring your own battery for this one too.
Makita 18V LXT 3 1/4 Inch Planer
The first electric power tool that Makita created back in 1958 was an electric planer, and it was the first of its kind in Japan. Almost 70 years later, the brand is still busy churning out planers, now with the benefit of decades of additional manufacturing expertise. Among its current lineup is the 18V LXT 3-¼ inch planer, which is available for just about within budget on Amazon. At the time of writing, it's listed for $199.30.
Its motor is capable of hitting 14,000 rpm and its blades are edged with carbide, so it's both powerful and precise. On the nose of the tool is the depth adjustment knob, which lets users adjust the cutting depth up to 5/64 inch. Like some of the other tools here, the planer is only available as a standalone tool on Amazon; users will need to buy a battery and charger separately, regardless of their budget.
Makita 18V LXT Handheld Canister Vacuum
As well as offering plenty of tools to get DIY jobs done, Makita also sells some that'll help clean up a workspace afterwards. The brand's 18V LXT handheld canister vacuum is a good example, and can be found for a retail price of $199 on Amazon. It comes with a range of attachments to tackle all kinds of messes, including a crevice nozzle, a blower nozzle, and a soft brush — but batteries are decidedly not included.
This mini-vacuum can also come in handy if you need to clean your car, since a floor mat nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included with the tool. Makita says that even a small 1.5Ah battery will be enough for up to 40 minutes of runtime. That runtime will decrease if you run the vacuum on its maximum power, where it can draw a claimed 49 cfm (cubic feet per minute) of airflow. To keep the tool running for as long as possible, you'll need to run the vacuum on the lowest of its three power settings.
Makita 18V LXT 3/8 Inch Right Angle Drill
A right angle drill can help reach around obstacles or into corners, but some examples prove to be more useful in the real world than others. Makita's 18V LXT ⅜-inch right angle drill should certainly be useful — in fact, one of the most capable tools of its kind according to reviewers. They've crowned it as one of the best rated right angle drills on the market, alongside rivals from the likes of Flex and Milwaukee. High ratings don't translate to a high price though, with the tool-only variant here available for $179.56 on Amazon.
The drill produces ample power for a wide selection of jobs, with Makita claiming a maximum output of 121 in-lbs of torque. The variable speed trigger is again designed to offer users maximum control for different jobs, but when it's fully pressed, the motor will spin up to 1,800 rpm. An LED light is also built into the tool to aid visibility in the most cramped workspaces.
Makita 18V LXT Cut-Out Tool
If you're needing to cut a single hole in drywall, it's cheaper to stick with a hand tool like a jab saw. If you need to punch holes for an entire room or house, then a power tool like the Makita 18V LXT cut-out tool might be worth the investment. It's available for $169 for the bare tool and makes cutting clean holes quicker and easier thanks to its motor capable of reaching max speeds of 30,000 rpm. The tool features a locking slide switch for longer jobs alongside a grip that's designed to be both secure and comfortable.
Included with the tool is the wrench that's needed to swap the bit when it wears out. Only the standalone tool is available within a $200 budget, but the cut-out tool is also available on Amazon as part of a kit with a battery, charger, and carry bag. Like all the tools here, it's shipped by Amazon, and is therefore eligible for speedy Prime delivery.
Makita 18V LXT Inflator
Keeping a tire inflator in your tool kit can be invaluable if you need to get back on the road after repairing a puncture, but it might also come in useful during the summer months at the lake or at the sports field. If you buy a standalone cordless inflator from a different brand, you'll need to worry about keeping its battery topped up, but if you're a Makita fan, you could make life easy by picking the 18V LXT inflator.
It retails for $118 for the tool by itself on Amazon, and like the other entries on this list, it runs using the same batteries as Makita's other 18V cordless tools. It'll inflate vehicle tires, pool inflatables, and sports balls, since the brand ships it with two different adapters and a sports ball needle. Makita says the tool is capable of delivering pressures up to 120 psi. Setting your desired pressure is easy thanks to the simple LCD screen, and there's an auto-stop feature for additional accuracy. Just like the brand's DIY-oriented power tools, the inflator is covered by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty as standard.