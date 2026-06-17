12 Makita Tools You Can Buy Online From Amazon For Under $200

As well as making the world's largest cordless circular saw, Makita also makes a subcompact version that's designed to take up as little space as possible in a tool kit. This smaller circular saw also comes with an appealingly small price tag considering its power. At the time of writing, it's available for $172.85 on Amazon — the attractive price due to the fact that it's a tool-only model and doesn't come with a battery.

The Makita subcompact 6-½ inch circular saw runs using the brand's 18V LXT battery packs, which power the majority of its affordable cordless tools. These 18V LXT battery packs are interchangeable, and are compatible with all tools in the brand's 18V LXT line, much like other major brands and their own cordless tool ecosystems. That means you don't need to buy additional battery packs for every new Makita tool you purchase, but it also means that you'll usually need to buy a battery and charger separately if you're new to the company's cordless tool lineup.

Regardless of the capacity of the battery pack you use, Makita says that the circular saw's motor can hit a peak speed of 5,000 rpm, despite the small size of the tool. With a 2Ah battery fitted, the entire tool weighs only 6.4 lbs. According to the brand's internal testing, that size battery should provide enough juice to cut through 350 pieces of 2x4 lumber, but larger-capacity battery packs are available for more demanding users.