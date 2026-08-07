5 Makita Tools Smart Homeowners Should Have On Hand

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Being a homeowner is a lot of work. Sometimes it feels like the list of projects is never-ending. As soon as you fix one thing, something breaks somewhere else. Some issues, such as leaky pipes and malfunctioning electrical outlets, need to be addressed immediately before they can cause further damage to your home. That's why it's so important for responsible homeowners to have a collection of tools to help them tackle these projects as soon as they arise.

Makita's products tend to run on the pricey side, but it is widely acknowledged as one of the best cordless power tool brands on the market. This makes it an excellent choice for someone trying to decide on a single battery system to invest in for all their home maintenance and renovation needs. The company has been around for ages, and its products are renowned for their performance and build quality, as well as the technologies that are exclusive to Makita tools. But where should you start?

A good hammer and a decent set of wrenches are a given, but there are also a handful of power tools that every smart homeowner should have on hand. Some of these are necessary for basic repairs, while others are vital for emergency situations where you need to contain damage before it can spread. Starting with these tools will give you a great foundation for taking care of your home while building your power tool collection.