5 Power Tools Every Homeowner Should Have Before A Winter Storm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Storms can be treacherous during the cold winter season. Every climate is different, of course. The residents of some locales have to deal with heavy blizzards that bury their homes in snow, while others must contend with wind, sleet, hail, or insidious layers of nearly invisible ice that form over the roads. This kind of weather often results in power outages, as well as the loss of heat and other necessary amenities. These situations are uncomfortable and inconvenient at best, but they can be downright dangerous in extreme circumstances.

Worst of all, when the roads are out, it can be difficult to gather necessary supplies. So, you don't want to wait until you're in the middle of a storm to think about what you need in order to weather it. Shelf-stable foods, bottled water, and a healthy supply of blankets and hot cocoa are a given, but there are a few power tools that you might want to have on hand as well.

The lithium-ion battery systems used by most modern cordless power tool manufacturers can be a lifesaver during these storms. They're compact, hold a pretty decent amount of power, and can be used with a wide array of different products. Having a decent supply of fully charged batteries–and the right tools to use them in–can help you to keep your home lit, warm, safe, and accessible. It doesn't matter which brand of power tool you choose to stock in your garage since most of these items should be readily available from all of the best major power tool brands. All you need is a few essential products to help get you through to spring.