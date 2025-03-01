Using A Heat Gun To Unfreeze Pipes? 5 Things You Need To Know Before You Do

Frozen pipes are a major problem in winter, particularly for those who endure more bitter cold. When pipes freeze, the water inside starts to expand. If left unchecked, that expanding water will exceed the pipe's capacity, and the pipe will burst. The absolute last thing you want is for a pipe to burst in mid-winter, when leaking water can lead to even more freezing. And if you're experiencing a particularly bitter winter, a plumber may not be able to get to you quickly.

If you've got a bad case of frozen pipes and need them unfrozen as soon as possible, there are ways to handle it on your own. One avenue is a heat gun, a power tool that delivers high levels of concentrated heat wherever you point it. On paper, this sounds like a perfect solution, one just about anyone can do. However, as with any home repair job, you need to take an entire checklist of safety precautions if you don't want to accidentally make things much worse.